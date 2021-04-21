HSRT Training with Water Division

Fire Department and city Water Division/Alliance Water Resources employees will be training together at the Water Treatment Plant on East Cape Rock Drive, starting at about 8 a.m.



During training, a portion of East Cape Rock Drive will be closed to through traffic until approximately noon. Motorists are asked to use an alternate route in this area this morning.

The training is in conjunction with the Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT), comprised of multiple fire departments from our region, and serves as an annual training requirement for water system employees.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!