MO House gives initial approval to creation of Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight

The Missouri House of Representatives has given preliminary approval to the proposed creation of a Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight. Representative Rick Francis wants the committee to review presidential executive orders. The panel could ask the Missouri attorney general and governor to determine the constitutionality of the orders and if the state can ask for an exemption from applying the orders. On the House floor yesterday, Francis and Barbara Phifer discussed the bill.

The committee would be made up of five members of the House and five members of the Senate. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!