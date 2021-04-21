Route DD in Bollinger County closed for drainage work

Route DD in Bollinger County, from County Road 804 and County Road 805, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Tuesday and will continue through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit.

