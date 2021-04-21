Wednesday, April 21st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Italy — A group of Italian government officials are under investigation for feasting on a lunch of wild songbirds — including some that were a rare species. Carabinieri officers busted the lavish meal, which also defied COVID-19 guidelines, and found the illegally hunted creatures on the menu.

The banquet secretly held in a government building near the city of Brescia included rare tiny birds such as hawfinches and red crossbills. Chaffinches, goldfinches, siskins and bramblings were also ready to be devoured. Around 20 public officials from the villages of Valle Trompia and Gardone Val Trompia had been in attendance at the lunch, the outlet reported.

In addition to possibly breaking wildlife protection and hunting laws, the group is being investigated for violating coronavirus lockdown rules, which prohibit gatherings of more than a few people. Italy’s National Association for the Protection of Animals slammed the group for acting above the law.

