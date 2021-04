Bloomfield residents are being urged to take precautions after a bear was spotted. The Bloomfield Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that they have received several reports of a bear being spotted on the west side of town. The Missouri Department of Conservation has been alerted and is advising residents to keep all trash cans and any other food sources put up. If you see the bear, do not approach it and contact authorities.

