Endangered Silver Advisory Alert — Normandy Police Department — Marilyn Person

The Normandy Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 25 Bellerive Acres, St. Louis, MOat 5:00 p.m. on April 21, 2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Marilyn Person, a black female, age 73, height 5 feet 6 inches, 160 pounds, gray hair, brown eyes.

Diagnosed Medical Condition: Dementia

Vehicle Information:

Green 1999 Cadillac Deville bearing MO, RB5J2C last seen at 25 Bellerive Acres, St. Louis, MO. The vehicle has a beige roof.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Subject’s son advised she has not driven in several years. Subject had a family member pass away in the state of Arkansas, and her son believes she may be attempting to drive there for the funeral.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!