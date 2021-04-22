For the first time since the Civil War, the MO House votes to expel one of its own

For the first time since the Civil War, the Missouri House of Representatives has kicked out one of its own. The Republican-controlled chamber has voted unanimously to expel Representative Rick Roeber for allegedly abusing his four adult children when they were younger. A House Ethics Committee’s investigation described allegations that two of the children were allegedly sexually abused and two others reported being physically abused. On the House floor, Committee Chairman Travis Fitzwater says the committee believes the children.

The House recommends law enforcement pursue possible criminal charges. In 1865, the chamber ousted John Sampson of Callaway County.

