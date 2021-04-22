Missouri’s Senate President Says State is $800 Million Short Annually in Maintaining the State Highway System

Business groups and construction companies from across the state have testified for legislation to increase Missouri’s gasoline tax by 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025. The bill is sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, who says that as a conservative, he appreciates a low tax rate.

Schatz testified last night before a Missouri House committee. The GOP-controlled Missouri Senate has already given final approval to the bill.

