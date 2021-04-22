MO State Fair concert lineup to be announced soon

The annual Governor’s Ham Breakfast will return to the Missouri State Fair this year and in a new pavilion. The major political event attracts thousands of people and in previous years, it has been held in a tent. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 State Fair was scaled back to a youth livestock show. State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says he is glad to have the breakfast back this year.

Wolfe says the fair’s concert lineup will be announced soon and several acts that did not get to play last year will return this year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!