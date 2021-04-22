Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

College Station, TX — A College Station man has been charged after officers spent hours searching for him after he claimed to have been kidnapped. 19-year-old Vincent Oggero of College Station is charged with making a false police report. He allegedly told police it was all just a prank that he did with his friends.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the Northgate District after the staff found a receipt with the phrase “I NEED HELP I Got Kidnapped” and a phone number. Police officers checked the name on the credit card receipt, as well as the other names on the receipts of those at the same table. Police said staff told them the table had left about ten minutes earlier.

According to investigators, Oggero apologized for what he wrote on the receipt. He allegedly told them he had done it on his friend’s receipt just to “prank” him and police said he indicated he knew officers would respond. Oggero was formally arrested and charged on April 16th. He has posted a $5,000 bond and has since been released.

