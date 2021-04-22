Two dead following wreck in Ripley County
Two people have died from injuries they received in a Ripley County wreck. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 24-year-old Austin Harris, of Poplar Bluff, was driving on US Highway 160 near Fairdealing, when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. The wreck occurred shortly before 5:30 pm Tuesday evening. The driver of the second vehicle, 36-year-old Timmy Asberry, of Doniphan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris was transported to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Harris was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Asberry was.