Date Change for Jackson In Bloom Due to Inclement Weather

Jackson in Bloom date has been changed! Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization’s annual spring, family-oriented event will be held in Uptown Jackson on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come uptown, buy plants from Jackson High School Plant Sale, and enjoy all the activities, vendors, food, and merchant specials. Jackson in Bloom also encourages all local businesses and residents to show their pride in the community by planting colorful blooming plants and trees throughout Jackson so Jackson can truly be “Jackson in Bloom”.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!