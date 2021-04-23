Friday, April 23rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Lenoir, NC — The evidence was as plain as the cocaine on his face. A North Carolina man who cops found with a powdered nose is behind bars on drug possession and other charges following a confrontation last Tuesday. Responding to a property damage call in Lenoir, a city about 75 miles from Charlotte, an officer arrested 30-year-old Jamichael Walton for fleeing on foot, as well as “pulling away and kicking.”

After being handcuffed and placed in a squad car, Walton allegedly threatened the arresting officer. “When I get out, I’m going to shoot up this car and all y’all,” Walton said. Walton was also hit with a fourth charge, felony possession of cocaine. Police reports and court filings do not indicate whether investigators recovered cocaine beyond that seen beneath Walton’s nasal cavity.

Walton is being held in lieu of $12,500 bond on the assorted charges. He is scheduled for a May 5th District Court appearance. Walton’s docket sheet includes two other separate pending cases, one for marijuana possession and the other for reckless driving and driving while his license was revoked due to a prior impaired driving conviction.

