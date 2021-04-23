Missouri Lawmakers Form Nation’s First “Friends of the United Kingdom” Caucus
A Chesterfield state lawmaker who chairs the nation’s first “Friends of the United Kingdom” Caucus says Missouri’s economic relationship with the UK exceeds two billion dollars annually. State Representative Derek Grier chairs the Missouri House Economic Development Committee.
Those companies include GSK and Unilever. The caucus held its first meeting this week, which included a call with UK Ambassador to the United States Karen Pierce.