Caruthersville man sentenced to 77 months for meth charge

On Friday, a Caruthersville man sentenced to 77 months in prison for a meth charge. 46-year-old Bobby Black pleaded guilty in November to six counts of conspiracy to distribute meth, one of the counts being conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Beginning on January 22, 2020 through March 11, 2020 Black conspired with others and sold meth through several controlled buys with an undercover agent. Black would agree to meet with the undercover agent at different locations and sell the meth. This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

