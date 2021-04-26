Remains identified of missing woman; suspect arrested in Bollinger County

Bollinger County authorities have identified human remains found in the county and arrested a man in connection with the case. The remains were identified as those of Jennifer Porzeinski, missing from Madison County. Porzeinski had been reported as missing to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Fredericktown on March 16. The information provided suggested investigators needed to speak with Kyle Byington in reference to her disappearance and possible whereabouts. Officials with the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control met with Byington at his residence on Tuesday. While speaking with him, information was obtained that Porzeinski had been with him at his residence prior to when she was reported as missing. A short time later, Byington was placed under arrest for multiple arrest warrants out of Bonne Terre for criminal charges not pertaining to this investigation. After he was placed under arrest, Byington was transported to the Bollinger County Jail. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

