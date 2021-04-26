State is giving tax benefits to Missouri families who foster and adopt

Missouri has nearly 14-thousand kids in foster care. Governor Parson has signed into law two bills that aim to get more kids adopted and increase financial help to foster parents. During a Capitol press conference, state Senator Andrew Koenig said the bill he carried in the Senate is deeply personal to him.

One bill allows parents who foster for at least six months to deduct up to 2,500-dollars for a single parent or 5,000 for a married couple. The other bill would give a one-time tax credit of up to 10,000-dollars for each child adopted.

