Campus & Nearby – Precautionary Boil Water Advisory

The university campus, some nearby homes and businesses have been issued a precautionary boil advisory notice in response to a low pressure incident early this morning. While there is no known issue with the water, customers should boil and cool before consumption until water can be tested and verified safe.

Use these maps to locate your property:

