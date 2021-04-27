Cancelled Silver Advisory: Caruthersville Police Department – Ray Treece
The Caruthersville Police Department has cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Rt. U, Caruthersville, MO at 8:00 p.m. on April 25, 2021.
The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:
Ray Treece, a white male, age 85, height 5 feet 10 inches, 180 pounds, white hair, blue eyes, wearing a short sleeve blue and white checkered button-up shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes.
Unique characteristics: subject has a limp on his left side.
Diagnosed Medical Condition: Early stages of dementia
Vehicle Information:
Gray 2018 Ford Edge bearing MO, 5HJ04, last seen westbound on Rt. U from Caruthersville, MO
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:
Subject was located safe in Tennessee.