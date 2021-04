The tax filing deadline has been pushed back until May 17th this year, but if you’re still not sure that’s enough time, you can file for an extension. IRS Spokesman Christopher Miller says it’s easy to do, and you don’t need to explain why.

Just remember that if you do owe taxes, you’ll still want to start payments on that, but the penalty for not filing is bigger than not paying.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!