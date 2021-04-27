Keaton Correctional Facility inmate escaped from jail
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Keaton Correctional Facility in Paducah, Ky. Sometime between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, 35-year-old Joseph Darnell of Bowling Green, Ky., escaped from the facility. Darnell’s direction of travel is unknown. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and short brown hair. He is about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. KSP asks you to be on the lookout for Darnell and if located, dial 911.