MO State University study says 10% of teachers plan to quit this year

A new survey says 1 in 10 Missouri K-12 public school teachers are seriously considering calling it quits this year. Dr. Jon Turner with Missouri State University says the survey was emailed to about 60-thousand teachers and eight thousand responded. He says many educators report feeling a lack of empathy from parents, a major shift from last year’s overwhelming appreciation from the public.

Many educators also cite additional workload stress, problems connecting with students who are learning remotely, and the transition to virtual learning.

