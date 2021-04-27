NB I-55 in Cape, Perry counties reduced

Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties — from mile marker 116 near Oak Ridge to mile marker 132 near Perryville, Missouri — will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work began Monday and will continue through June 25, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

