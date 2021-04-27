Poplar Bluff Animal Control investigating animal abuse incident

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are investigating an animal abuse incident. The Poplar Bluff Animal Control reports that a dog was recently left chained to a tree. Officials say that someone had shot at the dog with an arrow, striking it along the face and through the ear. A video of the dog is available on the Poplar Bluff Animal Control Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Poplar Bluff Animal Control.

