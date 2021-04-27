Tuesday, April 27th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Largo, FL — A Florida Man being booked into jail allegedly sought to smuggle narcotics into the lockup that were hidden inside his prosthetic leg, police charge. 37-year-old Keith Adams was arrested early Saturday during a traffic stop near his residence in Largo. Adams, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was sitting atop a “glass pipe which contained a thick white residue which field tested positive for cocaine.”

When sheriff’s deputies sought to detain Adams, he struggled with cops and was taken to the ground, where he was handcuffed. Arrested for cocaine possession and resisting, Adams–who has a prosthetic leg–was “specifically asked before transport to the jail if anything was concealed in his leg, and warned bringing it into the jail would be an additional charge.”

Adams, cops say, denied that his leg housed any contraband. However, a subsequent search at the Pinellas County jail revealed that Adams’s leg contained a gram of fentanyl and a stash of Xanax pills. Adams is locked up in lieu of $7,650 bond on three felony charges and one misdemeanor count. Adams has two other pending narcotics cases, for his alleged possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

