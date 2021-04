A Van Buren man has died from injuries he received in a Carter County wreck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Jason Komrska was driving on Route C near Eastwood Saturday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. Komrska was transported to a St. Louis hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

