Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz says he is still considering whether to throw his hat into the race for U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is not running for re-election next year. Several Missourians are debating whether to run, including Congressmen Jason Smith and Billy Long as well as Congresswomen Ann Wagner and Vicky Hartzler. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is also deciding whether to make a bid for the seat.

