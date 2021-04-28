Old barn burns down behind Walmart in Cape Girardeau

An old barn located behind Wal-Mart burned down Friday morning in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. to a report of black smoke from behind Wal-Mart. Upon arrival, crews discovered an old barn on Robin Lane used for machine storage was on fire. Since the incident occurred just outside city limits, the Gordonville Fire Protection District was also requested. The structure itself was destroyed by the fire, but there didn’t appear to be much stored inside. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, as well as damage estimates, were unknown Friday. The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate the incident. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

