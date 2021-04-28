One arrested following alleged stabbing in Charleston

One person is in custody following an alleged stabbing of another person early Sunday in Charleston. At 8:40 a.m. Sunday, officers with Charleston Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an assault/stabbing in the 600 block of West Marshall where they located a subject who was stabbed in the back and received treatment by EMS. A subject was detained a short time later at another location and was taken into custody. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

