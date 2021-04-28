Wednesday, April 28th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Have you seen this Wookie? Police in New Orleans say a person in a Chewbacca costume stabbed someone during a fight in the city’s French Quarter. Cops on Monday released a photo of their suspect — dressed as the furry “Star Wars” character and holding a red lightsaber — in the hopes of identifying him.

The street performer, believed to be a man in his 20s, knifed the victim during an argument Saturday at around 8:50 p.m. in the tourist-friendly district. The head of the creep’s costume came off during the squabble, a witness told cops. The photo of the suspect showed him with the Chewbacca head still on. The condition of the victim was not immediately released.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!