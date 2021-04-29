Cape man wanted for child molestation in custody

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail. 33-year-old Richard Ozment, of Cape Girardeau, was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker issued a warrant for Ozment’s arrest on Feb. 9. Ozment allegedly made inappropriate contact with a girl younger than 12, and is being charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation. Ozment is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond. His initial arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in front of Judge Gary Kamp.

