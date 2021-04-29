Investigations of shots fired hindered by lack of witnesses

Over the past weekend Cape Girardeau police officers responded to an unusually high number of gunshot reports in the city. Police responded to seven separate reports of shots fired from Friday evening through Monday morning. Of those responses, one was found to be a resident shooting fireworks. Another had witnesses speak with officers about the incident. No witnesses would speak with police in the remaining five reports, and no evidence or suspects could be located. The police department receives reports of gunshots in all five zones within the city, but in both the northeast and northwest zones, a majority of reports end up being a county resident legally shooting a firearm getting reported by a city resident. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

