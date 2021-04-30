Federal authorities arrest 10 men suspected in Southern IL child sex crimes

In a month’s time, federal authorities have arrested 10 suspects for child sex crimes, in which many are accused of trying to rape minors. Nine men were arrested for various child sex crimes relating to the trafficking or solicitation of persons under the age of 18. All nine were apprehended in Massac County, IL. One man was arrested for sending child pornography to an agent in Williamson County, IL. This most recent sweep comes just a month after federal authorities arrested five Southern Illinois men on similar charges. The nine men arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a minor all had similar stories. They responded to online ads on various social media platforms like MeetMe, Skout and Kik for hookups with young men or women. However, after connecting with online users who were actually FBI online covert employees, the men were told the user was younger than advertised, many said they were 15. You can learn more at thesouthern.com

