Multiple fire departments in Illinois responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at Herrin’s old freight depot. The building, near the intersection of 14th and Cherry Streets, had been vacant for some time and had fallen into a state of disrepair. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!