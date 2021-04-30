Friday, April 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

A Las Vegas news anchor was arrested after being found naked and passed out in her car, police said. Fox 5 Las Vegas morning weekday anchor and reporter Feven Kiflegiorgis was busted nude and asleep behind the wheel of her Audi at about 7:30 a.m. on March 20th.

Kiflegiorgis, known as Feven Kay, told cops she didn’t remember how she got to the location where she was found. Officers also reported the smell of alcohol emanating from the reporter, but she declined to submit to blood for testing. She was later charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property in the incident.

She was ordered on April 21st to pay a $1,000 fine and to attend driving school. The charge was later reduced to misdemeanor reckless driving, Kiflegiorgis said. “As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning and I truly thank you for your support,” she said to her audience.

