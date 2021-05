The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police officers were dispatched Friday to the area of Giboney, Willow and Maple streets after receiving a call that human remains had been found. The remains were in a decomposed state. The area where the three streets intersect has no residential housing, although there are homes and a park nearby.

