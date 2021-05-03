Menu

Local McDonald’s to Recognize Area Teachers with FREE Beverages May 3-14, 2021

Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area teachers by offering a FREE  beverage of choice from May 3-14, 2021 in the drive-thru.  

National Teacher Appreciation Day is May 4, 2021, and Local McDonald’s organizations felt it was important to  extend the celebration of our teachers beyond just one day. Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Shannon Davis says that supporting teachers is always a top priority. 

“McDonald’s has a long history of recognizing teachers as a key part of children’s lives,” Davis said. “This is just  one way we can say thank you for their hard work, dedication, and commitment during such a challenging school  year.”  

McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local educators in the Drive Thru only. To redeem, teachers  must show a valid educator ID when ordering. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location. Offer valid  at participating locations while supplies last.  

McDonalds-Participating-Locations-Free-Beverages-for-Educators-May-3-14-2021-1Download

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: