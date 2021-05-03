Missouri’s Senate President Says Medicaid and Social Services Already Consume 46 Percent of State Operating Budget
Missouri’s Senate leader is praising his chamber’s vote this week to reject funding for Medicaid expansion. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says the budgets for the state Departments of Social Services and Health and Senior Services now take up 46 percent of the state operating budget. He’s also critical of suggestions that federal funding will help with Medicaid expansion:
In August, 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion. Schatz said that the ballot measure was unconstitutional, because it didn’t provide a funding mechanism.