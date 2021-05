The Southeast Missourian reports that approximately 200 people lost electric services Saturday night in Cape Girardeau as a result of a single-vehicle collision involving a utility pole. A four-door sedan struck the pole about 11 p.m. on Broadway near Penny Street. The vehicle was towed from the scene and no one was injured in the wreck. No further information is available at this time.

