Advance Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

An Advance woman has hit the jackpot. Janet Nightingale won $100,000 playing the Missouri Lottery’s “Fat Wallet” Scratchers game. While Nightingale reported winning smaller amounts in the past, she never expected a prize of this amount.The $5 “Fat Wallet” game has over $2.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Amerimart, 19950 State Highway C, in Advance. Players in Stoddard County won more than $5.1 million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $204,900 in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county. All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

