Human remains found in Cape UPDATE dog remains

On Friday around 6:50 PM, Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to Giboney and Willow for a citizen report of human remains discarded in the area. Officers arrived and located, what appeared to be, human bones, tissue and hair in a state of extreme decomposition as well as a skull tied in a plastic bag. These remains were secured in a nylon suitcase and they appeared to be left for discovery. After initial evidence processing, the remains were inspected and the skull was removed from the plastic wrap. It was then discovered that the remains originated from a canine and not from a human. It also appeared evident that the container and remains may have been arranged in a manner intended to shock and disturb the locating party. If anyone has any information on this crime, you are encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

