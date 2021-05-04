Jury finds Charleston man guilty of second-degree murder, child abuse in death of 8-month-old girl

A Mississippi County jury found a Charleston man guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in connection to the death of an 8-month-old girl. 39-year-old Mitchell Brumfield, was found guilty on Friday, in the March 30, 2018, death of the infant. Court records say police were dispatched to a home in Charleston on March 29 of that year after the baby was found unresponsive on a couch. The child was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where medical professionals found she had traumatic injuries. From there, she was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where she died early the morning of March 30.The probable cause affidavit in the case says the girl had closed-head injuries, which an autopsy found were “non-accidental in origin,” and her death was ruled a homicide.The document says investigators also found that the girl’s twin brother had a broken leg. Brumfield was the boyfriend of the twins’ mother, and he and the mother were the only adults in the home on the day the girl was found unresponsive.

