City of Cape lifts its mask order

The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are “highly recommended.” Cape Girardeau Municipal Court, for now, is still enforcing a mask order until further notice. The court, under the auspices of Missouri’s 32nd Judicial District, moved to a Phase Three COVID response April 1 — which continues to require face coverings. The Cape Girardeau School District lifted the mask mandate Monday for elementary students only — if they remain in their cohorts. The district’s face covering order remains in effect for secondary students through the end of the current 2020 to 2021 school year. On March 8, Cape Girardeau County’s Public Health Center Board of Trustees lifted a mask mandate, which had been in effect since July 13, “strongly recommending” their continued use. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

