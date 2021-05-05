Dexter woman arrested on drug charge in Stoddard County

Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Dexter woman on multiple felony charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 34-year-old Alexis Lee was taken into custody shortly after midnight Saturday on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and felony possession of marijuana. Lee is also facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Following her arrest, she was taken to the Stoddard County Jail.

