Kennett Police searching for vehicle in possible hit and run

Authorities in Kennett are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a possible hit and run. The Kennett Police Department reports that a white Dodge Ram 1500 or 2500 was possibly involved in a hit and run accident Saturday night near the Delta Fair Grounds. The truck will have damage to its right front bumper and/or fender and a picture of the vehicle is available on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle are asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

