The Missouri Senate debated yesterday a public safety package. The legislation includes provisions about a ban on police chokeholds, removal of a requirement for Kansas City police to live within city limits, and changes to conditions of release for bail. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer is carrying the House bill.

The Senate ended up setting the bill aside, but it could make a return.

