MO Legislature passes bill allowing domestic violence victims to get lifetime order of protection for themselves and their pets

Domestic violence victims could get long-term orders of protection against their alleged abusers without returning to court annually. The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that would allow protection orders to be renewed for up to the lifetime of the attackers. The proposal is sponsored by Senator Elaine Gannon of southeast Missouri’s De Soto.

The measure also includes a provision that would require the attackers to stay away from any animals the victims own. It heads to the governor’s desk.

