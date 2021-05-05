MO tax credits for farmers likely to be renewed this legislative session

Missouri’s Agriculture Director says important state tax credits for farmers and rural areas are likely to be renewed this legislative session. Director Chris Chinn says she and her husband benefitted from beginning farmer program grants in 1996. She says a lot of legislators had to be educated about the importance to rural areas of the Missouri Agricultural & Small Business Authority tax credits.

Chinn and her husband have a farrow-to-finish hog operation and feed mill in Shelby County. The session ends May 14th

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!