Wednesday, May 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

The Villages, FL — A 77-year-old retiree who was upset about the thickness of the tomato on her Whopper allegedly threw the sandwich at a Burger King employee and then spewed racial slurs at the worker. Investigators say Judith Black became unruly Friday evening at a Burger King near her home in The Villages, the sprawling retirement community billed as the Sunshine State’s “friendliest hometown.”

Black was reportedly dismayed with the tomato on her Whopper sandwich. Black took her complaint to the restaurant’s front counter, where she allegedly began yelling at a female employee. The worker told police that she explained to Black that unless her harangue ceased, she would not be able to help with the tomato issue. Then, when the employee turned her back, Black threw the Whopper, striking the worker below her neck with the sandwich.

Black, cops allege, then proceeded to tell the worker, “Shut up you black b**ch.” She also allegedly used the “n” word after exiting the Burger King with her husband. When police later questioned Black about the Burger King incident, she reportedly admitted striking the worker with the Whopper. Normally, a hamburger attack would result in the alleged assailant being charged with misdemeanor battery. But since Black allegedly used racist language, the battery count was reclassified as a felony.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!