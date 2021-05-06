Blunt welcomes federal review of policing after problem cases

As states pass new laws addressing policing, the federal government has launched its own investigations into the police department in Minneapolis after the conviction of former officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The review of police patterns and practices is welcomed by US Senator Roy Blunt who says in some cases it’s needed.

Blunt says the investigation was helpful after Ferguson’s troubled relations between police and the Black community. The Justice Department is also reviewing the practices of law enforcement in Louisville after the controversial death of Brianna Taylor.

